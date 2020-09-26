Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,592,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589,223 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,793 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,940,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,828,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

