Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,160 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,819.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.38.

