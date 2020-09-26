Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $44,000 Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $102.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.80 and a beta of 0.77. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $116.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $630,552.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

