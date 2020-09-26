Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter worth $93,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GATX by 71.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in GATX by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE GATX opened at $62.87 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

