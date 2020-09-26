Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $136,000 in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Davita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Davita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $92.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

