Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 214,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 337,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87,238 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000.

EWZ stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

