Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $257.46 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $283.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

