Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $42,000 Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,306 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BMRC stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $378.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

