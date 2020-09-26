675 Shares in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,825,100. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

