Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

OTCMKTS:VIACA opened at $31.78 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

