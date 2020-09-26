Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

OTCMKTS:VIACA opened at $31.78 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 52,241 Yeti Holdings Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
4,222 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
George Demetri Sells 1,704 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock
Blue Apron Holdings Inc Major Shareholder Purchases $200,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report