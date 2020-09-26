Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $40,000 Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

SAN opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

