Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $43,000 Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winmark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Winmark by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

WINA stock opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a market cap of $615.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.