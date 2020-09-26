Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $43,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 306.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,553,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $7,422,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 345,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 103,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.37 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

