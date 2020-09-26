Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $5.85 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
