Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $5.85 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.29). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 32.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

