Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,289 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

