Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 19,090 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

