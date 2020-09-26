Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 402.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 1,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.