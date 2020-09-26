Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Weibo by 41.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. Bank of America began coverage on Weibo in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

