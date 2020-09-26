Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,201 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASGN. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ASGN by 212.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 448,820 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 966.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 177,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ASGN by 141.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. ASGN’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

