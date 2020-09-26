Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.