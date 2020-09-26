Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,313 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at $22,405,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 50.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.07 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.51 and a quick ratio of 48.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 46.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.