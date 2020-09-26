Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,212 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

