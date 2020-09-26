Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 451 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 3,413.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,593 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

ICU Medical stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

