Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

