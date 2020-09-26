Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 29.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

