Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 270.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 912,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

