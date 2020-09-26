Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,896.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,783,975 shares of company stock valued at $224,294,912. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

