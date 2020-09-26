Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Valvoline worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,596,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $614,494. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

