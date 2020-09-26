Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,149,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,567.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,567.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.