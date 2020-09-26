Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1,605.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

