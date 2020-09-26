Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,402 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.33.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.