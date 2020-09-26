Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 129,310 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 173.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in B2Gold by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,998,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,054 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in B2Gold by 122.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,471,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 2,460,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after buying an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.