Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,886,000 after purchasing an additional 88,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

