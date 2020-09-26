Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2,264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 136,112 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 151,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

XEC stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

