Reviewing Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Trans World Corp Common Stock (NASDAQ:TWOC)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Trans World Corp Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TWOC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Trans World Corp Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World Corp Common Stock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.69 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.50 Trans World Corp Common Stock $54.11 million 0.68 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Trans World Corp Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and Trans World Corp Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trans World Corp Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Trans World Corp Common Stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

About Trans World Corp Common Stock

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

