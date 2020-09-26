Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,040,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,895.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,171.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock worth $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIX opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $743.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

