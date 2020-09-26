Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Emcor Group worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emcor Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Emcor Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Emcor Group by 1,406.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $66.45 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

