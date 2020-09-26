Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHT. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSE:UHT opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $752.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $315,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

