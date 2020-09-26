Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,971 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of TopBuild worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total transaction of $1,649,137.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $166.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

