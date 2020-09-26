Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Sunrun worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sunrun by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sunrun by 90.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 301,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 490,034 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $66.46 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6,639.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $824,173.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $60,869,132.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,196,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

