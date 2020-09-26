Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Delta Apparel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 77.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at $242,000.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $31.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

