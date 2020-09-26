Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

