Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.