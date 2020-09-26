Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 61.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 19.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $55.75 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Sidoti increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

