Richard Dallas White Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.