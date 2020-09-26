Richard Dallas White Sells 5,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Diodes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diodes by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Diodes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
