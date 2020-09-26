ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.52

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 21652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTCOY. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

