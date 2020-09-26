Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.91

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 1050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

