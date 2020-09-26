REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.35

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 6937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REMYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

