Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 2674500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several brokerages have commented on TEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Redburn Partners cut Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Telefonica by 81.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 27.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 345.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica by 51.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.