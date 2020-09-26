Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.98

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.98 and last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 191400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $24,697,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

